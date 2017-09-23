Rafa Benitez Reveals Why Newcastle United Sold Tim Krul to Brighton as Clubs Prepare to Face Off

After serving 11 years at Newcastle United, Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul moved to Brighton permanently after his initial loan move turned permanent in his first game for the Seagulls.

Rafa Benitez defended Newcastle decision in selling Krul as the keeper hadn't been used in two years and the Tynesiders have enough keepers to choose from, Daily Star understands.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

“We have enough keepers in terms of numbers,” Benitez said. “I wanted to maximise the time with them."

Rob Elliot has so far taken the number one spot for Newcastle this season and is predicted to continue as Benitez's main keeper.

“Tim was available and you cannot stop a player if they want to play. For us, it is OK,” the Spaniard explained in regards to Brighton's permanent deal of the player, which he believes the team had every right to do.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

“They announced it now but they knew before. We wish him all the best – after this game!”

Brighton announce their permanent deal with the Dutchman after their Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Having played his last game for Newcastle more than two years ago, Krul went for loan spells including one with AZ Alkmaar in early 2017 where he impressed.

Krul is set to play against Newcastle United on Sunday as Brighton host them at the Falmer stadium.