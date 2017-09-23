Soccer

Real Madrid Keeping Tabs on Liverpool's Star Winger Sadio Mane as Senegalese Continues to Impress

27 minutes ago

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool's flying superstar winger Sadio Mane after they shortlisted the 25-year-old as a future transfer target. 

Mane has been an instrumental part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool since his arrival from Southampton in a move worth £34m in 2016, and his consistent dazzling performances for the Reds have seemingly caught the eye of one of Europe's top sides. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet OkDiario, Real Madrid are continually monitoring the progress of Mane at Liverpool as it is understood they are impressed with his pace and skill which is only set to improve as he enters the prime stage of his career.  

However, they could also face competition from arch rivals Barcelona who have reportedly turned their attention towards Mane after missing out on his teammate Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window. 

25-year-old Mane has hit the ground running at Anfield as he made 27 league appearances in his debut campaign - where he scored 13 goals and provided five assists - and the start of his second season has continued in the same vein as he has scored three goals in his opening four league games. 

The Senegal international's impressive start to the season earned him August's Premier League Player of the Month award, but a red card against Manchester City stopped Mane in his tracks as he was banned for three domestic matches. 

A linchpin in Klopp's side will not be allowed to leave easily despite interest from members of Europe's top table, in which Liverpool's hand will be strengthened by the fact that Mane is contracted to the club until 2021. 

Mane will have successfully completed his three game ban following Liverpool's trip to Leicester on Saturday, allowing him to return to Premier League action next week against Newcastle. 

