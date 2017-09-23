Soccer

Real Madrid Sign Midfielder Marcos Llorente to New 4-Year Deal

an hour ago

La Liga champions Real Madrid have tied down Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente to a new four-year extension.

The 22-year-old, who joined Los Blancos from Rayo Majadahonda in 2008 - has garnered quite a bit of attention from clubs around Europe, prompting Madrid to sign him to a new deal to possibly ward off interest.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

"A statement on the club's official website reads: Real Madrid C. F. and Marcos Llorente have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until the 30th June 2021."


"Tomorrow, Sunday, at 2pm, Marcos Llorente will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."


Llorente now plays for Spain's Under-21 side, having given a great account of himself at the Bernabeu in both the youth and senior side.

Madrid reportedly rejected over 20 offers for him during the transfer window, and will hope that he can become a regular in the first team soon.

