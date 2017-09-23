Sampdoria vs AC Milan Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Key Battles & More

AC Milan head to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris full of confidence after responding to a crushing defeat to Lazio a few weeks ago with back-to-back wins in Serie A.

The Rossoneri were left to lick their wounds after being humbled 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, but a 2-1 victory over Udinese last Sunday followed up by a comfortable 2-0 win at home to SPAL has left the club in much higher spirits.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Vincenzo Montella's side, who also thumped Austria Wien in the Europa League 5-1 recently, now lie fourth in the table just three points off league leaders Napoli, and one behind rivals Inter.

Sampdoria are going fairly well themselves in eighth and are unbeaten in the league after their first four matches - their last a fairly uninspiring 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Manager Marco Giampaolo has overseen a decent start, but they are in for arguably their toughest game of the season so far against a Milan side who won't want to allow their rivals the chance to pull any further ahead.

Classic Encounter

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

One tasty fixture that occured between these two sides came a couple of years ago at San Siro in 2015.

Former Watford loanee M'Baye Niang was the star man that day, scoring two goals for the Rossoneri, with further goals coming from Giacomo Bonaventura and Luiz Adriano.

Eder hit a late consolation penalty for the visitors, but it was nothing more than that as Milan moved up to fifth in the table with the result.

Key Battles







Fabio Quagliarella vs Leonardo Bonucci

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Sampdoria's main goal threat comes in the form of former Juventus star Fabio Quagliarella, who will be tasked with getting the better of ex-Old Lady teammate Leonardo Bonucci.

The captain is as tough as they come and will be determined to shut out his old colleague.

Franck Kessie vs Dennis Praet

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

AC Milan's dynamic new midfielder has started off the new season well and managed to get himself on the scoresheet against SPAL via the penalty spot.

He will be hoping to contain the attacking threat posed by the tricky Dennis Praet, whilst attempting to drive his own team forward.



Team News







Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo has a full squad of players to choose from bar Filip Djuricic, who is still recovering from injury and has been taking to Twitter recently to express his frustrations.

Getty Images/GettyImages

The Rossoneri will be without Andrea Conti, who was present to watch his teammates against SPAL on crutches, and Riccardo Montolivo, who suffered a mild injury to the muscle fibres of the right thigh flexor and won't be available for selection.

Predicted Sampdoria XI: Puggioni, Bereszynski, Silvestre, Vegini, Murru, Alvarez, Linetty, Torreira, Praet/Caprari, Quagliarella.

Predicted Milan XI: Donnarumma, Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Abate, Biglia, Kessie, Calhanoglu, Rodriguez, Silva, Kalinic.

Prediction

AC Milan will be hugely keen for three points in order to keep pace with their rivals at the top, but could come unstuck against a stubborn side who are yet to lose so far this season.

That said, Milan should have too much for Sampdoria, and have three strikers on their hands at the moment who are in good form.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Milan.

