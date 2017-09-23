Spurs New Boy Sanchez Reveals Which 2 Legendary Defenders Are His Footballing Idols

Davinson Sanchez has revealed which two former legendary defenders he considers to be his footballing idols.

The Tottenham new boy explained why AC Milan duo Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini were the players he admired the most, during an interview with the Daily Mail, and tried to build his own game around.

The Colombia international joined Spurs on transfer deadline day for a club-record £38m, and Tottenham fans will be pleased to hear that Sanchez is trying to take after two of football's finest defensive exports.

He said: "My job title reads defender. You can't mess up your priorities and above all, my job is to keep the ball out of our goal.

"My biggest idol is Franco Baresi, the legendary Italy and Milan defender. I am too young to have watched him live but within the game, everyone tells you about that powerful Milan defence.

"I researched YouTube videos and downloaded clips to study. Even though it is a different era, there is so much you can still take from a video of Baresi or Paolo Maldini.

"This was the cream of defending! They not only defended brilliantly, but were so comfortable on the ball. That is not a new phenomenon. First you get the defensive part right, then contribute to the philosophy of the team, construct play and recognise the right times to step forward."

Sanchez, who also reveals the impact his parents had on his footballing career and how it feels to put his small hometown of Caloto on the map with his big-money Premier League move, also revealed how Tottenham's senior squad has made him feel right at home.

The centre-back had only conceded just one goal in his first three appearances for the north Londoners - before Tottenham's 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday - and he puts that down to the manner with which he has focussed his energies into making sure his new team mates can trust him to do the business on the pitch.

He added: "When you come into a new group for a big fee, you want to earn the squad's respect. It's not insecurity but you want them to trust you.

"The first days I felt on edge, because the first time you walk out there you are alone in your thoughts. Now I am really enjoying it. This team has been fighting for the Premier League the last couple of years and this year we want to really go for it and win the title. But we must work hard."