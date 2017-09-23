VIDEO: PES 2018 Speed Test Shows Just How Fast Usain Bolt Is in the Game

Ever wondered how Usain Bolt would fare as a footballer?

Well he talks about it so much, just about everyone who listens must have imagined at some point.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Fortunately, Konami have made things a bit easier by including him in PES 2018. And although the move has earned them mixed reviews, it's still something to pique the interest.

A certain YouTuber has tried to find out just how fast the Jamaican really is in a bit of an experiment, picking the 16 speediest players in the game to go head-to-head.

Those players being: Jordi Alba, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Gareth Bale, Hector Bellerin, Usain Bolt, Sadio Mane, Lionel Messi, Ahmed Musa, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Theo Walcott and Kyle Walker.

In awesomePCgames' speed test, the players were divided into groups of four, and the four winners were pitted against each other.

Emerging from the groups were Bolt, Aubameyang, Sane and Walker.





But in the end, the sprinter claimed rights to the top spot, with Aubameyang coming quite close to beating him.