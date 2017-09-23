Soccer

West Brom Star James McClean Rinses Rangers on Twitter Ahead of Old Firm Derby

36 minutes ago

West Brom midfielder James McClean is hardly one to remain out of trouble, and his actions - both on and off the pitch - over the years haven't let us down; so to speak.

McClean's most recent exploit wasn't that controversial, but it did rub a few people the wrong way.

Throwing his support behind Celtic, who face Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, the player took to social media platform Twitter to brand the latter the third-best team in Scotland, asking a certain deity to ensure a Celtic win.

He tweeted: "Please God if there's one thing you can do for me today then can you ensure @celticfc tank the 3rd best team in Glasgow.. thank you "

At the time of writing, Celtic were up 2-0 with just a few minutes to go til the 90 - so it looked like McClean would be getting his wish.

Rangers fans, though, weren't at all pleased.

