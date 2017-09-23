West Ham Striker Javier Hernández Makes Bold Claim Over Willingness to Switch Positions

West Ham United striker Javier Hernández has claimed that he would play in any position on the field for is club, such is his desire to help the east London side strive for glory this season. The Mexican international, otherwise known as 'Chicharito', has been a popular figure since joining Slaven Bilić's side, offering his trademark enthusiasm for the game in bucketfuls.

Speaking ahead of the London derby against Spurs on Saturday afternoon, via West Ham's official website, the 29-year-old expressed his lust for footballing life, contending that he would play anywhere on the park, just to feature for his club. Hernández stated:

"My life doesn’t revolve around goals. I like to play football, I like to be on that pitch, if I play left winger, left midfielder, even left back, centre forward, wherever.

Arnoldo Robert/GettyImages

"I like to grow and I like to challenge myself, I like to always push myself to keep on growing, to adapt to any circumstances. I just love to play football Of course, who wouldn’t like to score a goal? Even the ‘keepers would like it; the goal is the culmination of everything."





"But I love playing football, improving in many technical, tactical, mental aspects, whatever. So if I get to score a goal I would be very happy, but not so much if it’s not useful. It’s all about the group, the player on your left depends on you and you depend on the one on your right, it’s a chain, this is a team sport and you have to be at your best to be able to support your team.”

Hernández started his season with the Hammers brightly, scoring a well-taken brace against Southampton in the second weekend of Premier League action. Since then, notorious the fox-in-the-box has hit somewhat of a goalscoring drought, and will be looking to reaffirm his goal-machine status by hitting the back of the net as soon as possible for his side.