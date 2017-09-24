Arsenal vs West Brom Match Preview: Form, Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Arsenal and West Brom go head-to-head on Monday evening with the Gunners looking for a win to ensure they do not lose even more ground on the top four.

Tony Pulis' side will be happy with their start to the season as they currently sit in 10th place, and here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the Emirates Stadium:

Form

Arsene Wenger's side come in to Monday's game unbeaten in their last four matches and earned a respectable draw away at Chelsea last time out.





The Gunners proved underwhelming against Doncaster in the League Cup and the effects of their 4-0 loss to Liverpool may still not have gone away, but Wenger will need his side to bounce back quickly otherwise the Europa League side may have to settle for another season outside of Europe's top competition.

The Baggies are on a bad spell of their own with only one win in their last five games and the side suffered demoralising results against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham.

Tony Pulis' side are struggling for goals after scoring only four times in the league this season and key striker Salomon Rondon is yet to hit the net.

Classic Encounter

Last season West Brom earned just their second win over Arsenal since 2010 as they hit three past the Gunners at the Hawthorns to put even more pressure on Arsene Wenger's quest for Champions League football.

Defender Craig Dawson headed home after some poor Arsenal defending at a corner after 12 minutes, but Alexis Sanchez levelled three minutes later and the North London side then lost 'keeper Petr Cech to injury just before half-time.

Hal Robson-Kanu restored the Baggies' lead soon into the second half with just his second touch after coming on and Arsenal were unable to recover as Danny Welbeck cracked a shot against the crossbar.

The away side pushed forward as they knew the importance of a win, but Craig Dawson scored a second header with 15 minutes to go to seal a 3-1 win and put a severe dent in Arsenal's top four chances.

Key Battle

Alexis Sanchez vs Jonny Evans

Arsenal have gone three games without scoring so far this season and so much focus will be on star player Alexis Sanchez and whether or not he can recapture his fine form from last season.

Sanchez is one of few players in the league who can change a game by themselves and his 24 goals last season saved the Gunners from even more embarrassment, but he hit double figures for assists and is very much the heart of Arsenal's attack.

Jonny Evans will be playing left centre-back and so will come up against the Chilean forward directly.

Evans is widely seen as one of the most underrated defenders of the last few years and was chased by major clubs such as Man City over the summer. If the Northern Ireland international can keep Sanchez quiet, then Arsenal's indifferent start to the season may continue.

Team News

Mesut Ozil has been struggling with a knee injury so far this season, but has recently returned to training and is in contention to start at the Emirates Stadium.

Danny Welbeck is out with a groin strain, while long term absentees Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla will definitely not feature.

West Brom have no major injury concerns, but Oliver Burke, Chris Brunt and Nacer Chadli are doubts to start.

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is likely to start at left-back, but Jake Livermore is a doubt after being allowed extended leave for personal reasons.

Potential Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette.





Potential West Brom Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Krychowiak, Barry; Phillips, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon.

Prediction

West Brom's poor form means that they are likely to concede against a strong attacking Arsenal starting lineup, but it is unlikely they will be able to score enough themselves to earn them back-to-back wins against the Gunners.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 West Brom