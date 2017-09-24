Bournemouth Boss Howe Laments 'Frustrating' Afternoon Following 2-1 Everton Loss

Eddie Howe has rued a 'frustrating' end to his side's match with Everton after they fell to a 2-1 defeat having led for much of the second half.

Oumar Niasse's brace condemned Bournemouth to a fifth Premier League loss of the season after Joshua King had put the visitors into a shock lead three minutes after the interval.

Talking to BBC Sport after the defeat, Howe looked glum as he explained how he thought his Cherries' charges deserved something to show for their efforts in Merseyside.



Mark Robinson/GettyImages

He said: "I thought we played very well today. It was a really good away performance from us. We were solid, good with the ball and we created a number of chances.

"To come here and not win the game, and then lose the game, is a really tough one to take from our perspective but there are a lot of positives to take from the game.

"Our overall play (was good), I thought we were the dominant team and looked in total control of the game even until the moment they scored. The game hadn't swung yet but their first goal brought that about and got the crowd up.

"Until then I thought we were totally dominant."

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe had a gilt-edged chance to put the match beyond Everton moments after King's opener, but the veteran striker's shot was saved by former Sunderland team mate Jordan Pickford.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

That proved to be decisive as the hosts landed two sucker punches to take all three points, and Howe admitted it was a tough result to stomach.



He added: "It's hugely frustrating from our perspective. To come here and put that kind of effort and performance in, and to not come away with anything, is a really tough one to take.

"We had chances to kill the game and put it to bed. We didn't take them and when it's 1-0 there's always a chance. It took that one goal to ignite the crowd and made it difficult for us."