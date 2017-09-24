Soccer

Chelsea Outcast Diego Costa Could Wear No.18 at Atletico Madrid as Striker Prepares for New Club

an hour ago

Spain forward Diego Cost is likely to wear the No.18 jersey for his old/new club.

After spending three seasons at Chelsea, having helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, the Brazilian is back at his old stomping ground - although not in a literal sense as the Rojiblancos recently left the Vicente Calderon for their new Wanda Metropolitano home.

The striker won't be able to play for the La Liga side until January, as they're serving a transfer ban, but the club have hinted that he could be assigned the No.18.

The number is quite popular with strikers, and it is very likely to be Costa's, with Fernando Torres wearing the No.9 at the moment and his favoured No.19 taken by Lucas Hernandez.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image Credit: The Sun

Chelsea and Atletico agreed a £58m deal for Costa last week, leaving the Brazilian quite happy to finally be past an extremely rough ordeal.

“I’m delighted," he said in an interview after being asked how it felt to be back at Atleti.

“It has taken too long, but has had a happy ending. Now I’m looking forward to seeing my team-mates and training.

“This is not how I wanted things to end at Chelsea, I had a good relationship with the people there.

“I’m not the type of person who would have wanted to leave in that way. But I wanted to return. I was happy at Chelsea, who are also a big club, but Atletico is my home."

