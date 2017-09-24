Soccer

Diego Simeone Praises Atletico Madrid's Start to La Liga Season After Victory Over Sevilla

34 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid boss Diego SImeone praised his side's unbeaten start to the season after Saturday's convincing 2-0 La Liga victory over Sevilla.

Second half goals from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann were enough to give the hosts the win, and take them into second place above Eduardo Berizzo's visitors.


And it meant that Atletico have now won both of their games at the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, something which Simeone has admitted is of great importance.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"The team interpreted well what was needed in this start to La Liga," the Argentine coach said, quoted by ESPN. "Many games away from home -- at Valencia, in [Athletic] Bilbao. 

"And then at home with these fans, when they get more attached to this stadium it will be tremendous. It seems like a Roman circus. 

"I am very excited. It was better today, we are still getting used to the stadium, but we hope every day is better."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Simeone was also questioned on the imminent arrival of striker Diego Costa, who is expected to join from Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy for £58m.

"The arrival of Diego makes us very happy," Simeone said. "That a player of his status wants to come to Atletico Madrid. There are still steps to make it official, steps that do not depend on us."

And on Los Colchoneros' midweek Champions League clash against Chelsea, Simeone added: "We have been looking forward to the Chelsea game, they are a team full of extraordinary players. 

"We will see what the team needs for this game. Each game is different and we can choose players who can make the difference."

