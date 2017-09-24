Everton Boss Koeman Lauds 'Incredible' Niasse After Scoring Heroics in 2-1 Bournemouth Win

Ronald Koeman has hailed the 'incredible' contribution Oumar Niasse has made since being brought back in the from cold after his Everton match-winning antics against Bournemouth.

The Dutchman has been forced to eat humble pie after the striking outcast bagged a brace to heroically secure a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after his team's first Premier League victory since the opening day of the season, Koeman stated that the 27-year-old's agression and dynamism played a huge role in helping end the Blues' four game winless run in England's top flight.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

He said: “Oumar was incredible. He came on and it was better for Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) to have somebody around him.

“He hasn't surprised me because I know him. Last season was a total different situation with (Romelu) Lukaku. We did not sign a striker and we have two strikers, Sandro who is 21 and Dominic who is 20.

“That gave Oumar a chance to be closer to the first team. The boy has the kind of qualities when we are struggling, with his aggression and his direct play, he can create a lot of problems.

Oumar Niasse. Proof tenacity in face of humiliation and maintaining your belief, will be rewarded. Not the Hero We Deserve, the Hero We Need pic.twitter.com/VSb6dCr8HO — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 23, 2017

“For the first goal, he won the ball defensively, he made the one-two and it was a great goal. Nobody can stop him at the moment. He did well and all credit to the player.”

The Toffees had trailed to Joshua King's 48th minute opener but, after Tom Davies, Jonjoe Kenny and Niasse were introduced from the bench, turned the match on its head.

Niasse's two strikes have now made him joint top scorer so far this term, and Koeman hinted that more chances could be available for the marksman to impress in the coming weeks.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

He added: “Of course he can (feature more). It's about opportunities for players, and about productivity if you speak about strikers.

“He came on last Wednesday and scored a goal. He came on (this time) for longer than Wednesday and he was one of the players who turned it around to get the win.

“The way how we did it is sometimes necessary. You can't always play the same way. It's a big quality of the team if you can change the style. That means we need to play with two strikers.”