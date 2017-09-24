Everton Hoping to Push Through Deal for Giroud in January via £40m Offer

Everton are set to return for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud in January, but this time they may well get their man with a £40m bid, according to The Mirror.





The news comes with Everton struggling in the league and having failed to land a quality striker in the summer to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Giroud was thought to be keen on a move to the Toffees in the summer, however it was reported that Arsene Wenger played a part in blocking any move because he thought that Alexis Sanchez may have been on his way out of the Emirates.

Manchester City did go in for the Chilean late in the window, but failed with a deadline-day offer of £70m for the Gunner's star.

As a result of the late interest from City Wenger was unwilling to let Giroud go, but that negatively affected Koeman's plans for the season with the Dutchman coming under fire for not having signed an adequate striker in the window.

Just realised the Puskas Award is decided by a public vote. Congratulations, Olivier Giroud, on winning the FIFA Puskas Award 2017. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) September 22, 2017

Everton did manage to sign Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez, however neither have been firing on all cylinders since moving to Goodison Park.

Giroud was initially open to the idea of moving to Merseyside due to not being clear on what first team opportunities he'd have under Wenger this season.

Those feelings are now thought to have only strengthened, with the Frenchman only being handed a number of appearances from the bench this season in the Premier League. With the World Cup in Russia fast approaching the 30-year-old is now thought to be even more willing to move to Everton, in order to earn himself a place in the national team.

With Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, Giroud looks set to leave in January, with Arsenal expected to be more than willing to except the touted £40m bid being lined up.