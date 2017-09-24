Soccer

Huge Injury Blow for Juventus as Howedes Ruled Out for 4 Weeks

an hour ago

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes will be out for around four weeks after suffering a strain in his left leg which aggravated an area of scar tissue from a previous injury. 


The 29-year-old, who is on loan from German club Schalke 04, sustained the injury, which has been classed as a grade 1-2 strain by the club, during a training session on Thursday, and is now expected to miss the Old Lady's crucial Serie A clash with Lazio next month, alongside a duo of Champions League ties and the league trip to Atalanta. 

It is not yet known exactly when the centre-back will be available for selection again, but four weeks is the first estimation. 

"During Thursday's training session, Benedikt Höwedes sustained a thigh strain in his left leg affecting an area of scar tissue from a previous injury", the club stated via their official website.

"Initial examinations suggest it is a Grade 1-2 strain and the estimated recovery time is around four weeks.

"A more precise recovery time will be established in due course following daily monitoring of the player and further diagnostic tests."

Thankfully for Massimiliano Allegri's side the international break will swallow at least one of those weeks, meaning the total affect of Howedes' absence may not be fully felt. 

