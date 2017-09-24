Soccer

Jack Stephens Left Out of Southampton's Squad for Man Utd Defeat as a Precaution

an hour ago

Jack Stephens was reportedly left out of the Southampton squad to face Manchester United yesterday as a precaution, according to the Southern Daily Echo.

Mauricio Pellegrino reported after the game that he decided to leave out the centre-back in favour of Jeremy Pied, due to Stephens complaining of a slight groin injury before the game: 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“I decide to put Jeremy Pied on the bench because he (Stephens) said he was this week a little bit with some issues with his groin and just for this reason," claimed Pellegrino.

Before the game against Manchester United, Stephens had played in four out of the five previous games, partnering either Maya Yoshida or new signing Wesley Hoedt in the centre-back pairing.

23-year-old Stephens has been getting his chance in the first team following the summer transfer issues and tension surrounding Virgil van Dijk, which has kept the Dutchman out of Pellegrino's plans so far this campaign.

The young Englishman has also kept three clean sheets in the games he's played in, such that Pellegrino will want him back for selection as soon as possible. Luckily for Southampton, Stephens should be available for the next game against Stoke, due to his injury only deemed to be a minor one.

Southampton played Maya Yoshida and Wesley Hoedt together at the back yesterday, for the second game in a row, but fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Although the pairing did well for the majority of the game, to keep out the previously free-scoring United side, a Romelu Lukaku goal in the 20th minute was enough for the Mourinho's team to take all three points.

That result has left Southampton in a mid table 11th place midway through the footballing weekend, with the Saints on 11 points after 6 Premier League games. 

