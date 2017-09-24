Jose Mourinho Savages Luke Shaw Following Disappointing Return Against Burton

Jose Mourinho has again been criticsing Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, after his recent performance against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.





Shaw was introduced at half-time with Mourinho's side already 3-0 up, but his 45 minute performance failed to impress the Portuguese manager:

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"You [media] saw the [Burton] game, you saw the same as I see, so are you asking if he plays tomorrow? No, he is not playing tomorrow. He has to work. He has to improve," said Mourinho to Sky Sports, speaking ahead of yesterday's trip to Southampton.

"Look, he doesn't play for six months. I am not expecting him to arrive on Wednesday and to be man of the match or to be running up and down for 45 minutes. It's just a process. He doesn't play for a long, long time."

Mourinho has never been Shaw's biggest fan, despite the left-back once being the most expensive teenager in history when he signed for United.

The Englishman was included regularly in the first team under Louis van Gaal, only for his run in the team to come end after a leg break in the Champions League against PSV.

Luke Shaw "has to improve" to get into Man Utd's starting line-up, says Jose Mourinho.



Read here: https://t.co/vBLHs0dUXM pic.twitter.com/1EAL7hd5EI — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2017

Mourniho's most recent criticism and unwillingness to play Shaw, comes despite the fact that Ashley Young is currently being forced to play out of position at left-back, due to a lack of first team options.

Mourinho did however reiterate that he was just being honest about Shaw's performance, while also moving to state that he didn't expect Shaw to be able to play at his previous high level, after his leg breaking injury:

"You have other players in the Premier League that in this moment who are not starting matches and their managers just say 'they're not in the best conditions'. And we're speaking about some of the best players of the Premier League," claimed Mourinho.

"Luke had surgery and a long time without playing football. I cannot expect him to be back and to be strong, strong, strong in his work."