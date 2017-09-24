Soccer

Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Left Disappointed After Narrow 3-2 Loss to Liverpool

43 minutes ago

Saturday saw Leicester narrowly lose to Liverpool 3-2, at the King Power stadium, despite a valiant comeback effort from the Foxes.

Leicester may well feel hard done by not to have got something out of the game, but missed a host of chances towards the end of the game to salvage a point, none more so than Jamie Vardy's missed penalty.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare suggested that he felt Vardy deserved a second crack from the penalty spot, after Emre Can seemed to handle in the box late on:

"Having seen it back, we've been penalised for the same thing this season," said Shakespeare to Sky Sports after the game.

However, not to completely blame refereeing decisions for their loss, Shakespeare also highlighted that his team were unlucky not to get something out of the game:

"Very, we're very disappointed not to come away with something," Shakespeare said.

"Ultimately because we were searching for that second goal it cost us. We left ourselves too open."

"The third goal was always going to be hard to come back from. But, try we did and we could've got a point in the end.

"You have to realise that you're playing against some quality opposition. The aim at the start was to play with the high intensity. We all know if football that games will ebb and flow.

"The momentum changes and it was vitally important that we got a goal back just before half-time. I think getting the players in at half-time, it was about having a big 15 minutes. 

"We needed to test them defensively and ask questions. We needed to put the ball in the box and make their defenders turn to face their own goal.

"I think we did that but ultimately because we were pushing for that second goal, it cost us and we were too open. From their third goal it was always going to be hard to come back, but try we did and we could have got a point in the end."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters