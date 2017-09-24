Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Left Disappointed After Narrow 3-2 Loss to Liverpool

Saturday saw Leicester narrowly lose to Liverpool 3-2, at the King Power stadium, despite a valiant comeback effort from the Foxes.

Leicester may well feel hard done by not to have got something out of the game, but missed a host of chances towards the end of the game to salvage a point, none more so than Jamie Vardy's missed penalty.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare suggested that he felt Vardy deserved a second crack from the penalty spot, after Emre Can seemed to handle in the box late on:

"Having seen it back, we've been penalised for the same thing this season," said Shakespeare to Sky Sports after the game.

However, not to completely blame refereeing decisions for their loss, Shakespeare also highlighted that his team were unlucky not to get something out of the game:

"Very, we're very disappointed not to come away with something," Shakespeare said.

"Ultimately because we were searching for that second goal it cost us. We left ourselves too open."

Would you take Nigel Pearson back at Leicester City and keep Shakey as his number 2 !?#lcfc #leicester #pearson #shakey — 100% LCFC (@100Lcfc) September 24, 2017

"The third goal was always going to be hard to come back from. But, try we did and we could've got a point in the end.

"You have to realise that you're playing against some quality opposition. The aim at the start was to play with the high intensity. We all know if football that games will ebb and flow.

"The momentum changes and it was vitally important that we got a goal back just before half-time. I think getting the players in at half-time, it was about having a big 15 minutes.

"We needed to test them defensively and ask questions. We needed to put the ball in the box and make their defenders turn to face their own goal.

"I think we did that but ultimately because we were pushing for that second goal, it cost us and we were too open. From their third goal it was always going to be hard to come back, but try we did and we could have got a point in the end."