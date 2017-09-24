Liverpool could bring the signing of Naby Keita forward to January, depending on RB Leipzig's result in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old midfielder is set to join the Reds next summer in a club record £45m deal, having excelled in the Bundesliga.

But according to German football expert Lee Price, the transfer could be completed in January if Leipzig lose in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The German club drew their opening group game against Monaco, and face Besiktas - currently top of the early standings - in their next outing.

A defeat would leave them with one point from their opening two Champions League games, an outcome which could increase the chances of an earlier move for Keita.

"I revealed back in June that Keita had agreed terms with Liverpool - and there's a chance he could move earlier," Price told the Daily Express.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"Firstly, don't get carried away - at the minute it's only a slim chance and there are no agreements in place, except the one for Keita to move next summer.

"But there's always been talk that, depending on Leipzig's domestic and Champions League progress, Liverpool could pay a further premium to get the midfielder early.

"If Leipzig lose on Tuesday, expect Liverpool to hold more talks to discuss whether a January deal could be done.

"A win, on the other hand, would severely hamper any chances of Keita moving early as Leizpig won't want one of their star players going anywhere."