Soccer

Man Utd Prepare Bold £155m Offer for Star Juventus Forward After Mourinho Green Lights Idea of Move

an hour ago

Manchester United are supposedly readying a staggering offer of £155m to prize Juventus star Paulo Dybala away from Turin.

The Old Lady say the Argentine has full control over his own destiny, and that there is no release clause his current contract with the club.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, United could come in for Dybala after Jose Mourinho green-lighted the idea and told Ed Woodward that he wants him if he is going to leave Juve.

Transfer handler Woodward has a good relationship with the Italian giants' general manager Beppe Marotta after the clubs negotiated successfully to bring Paul Pogba back to the Premier League in the summer of 2016.

Dybala's preferred destination though would be Spanish titans Barcelona, who will supposedly attempt to sign him in January.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 23-year-old gave Barca a glimpse of his abilities in last season's Champions League by scoring two goals to help knock them out at the quarter-final stage.

United will be hoping Barca will go back in for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho though - they still have money from the Neymar world record deal to Paris Saint-Germain, and a successful raid for their long term target could aid them in their supposed pursuit of Dybala.

The former Palermo youngster has shot out of the blocks in Serie A this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games - one more than Lionel Messi has managed over in La Liga

