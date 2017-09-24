Massimiliano Allegri Reveals Why He Dropped Gonzalo Higuain in Juve's Win Over Torino

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed why he opted to drop striker Gonzalo Higuain for Saturday's 4-0 Serie A win over Torino.

The Argentine forward has scored just twice in all competitions so far this season, and was replaced by Mario Mandzukic in the starting lineup for the Derby della Mole.

But Allegri has stressed that Higuain was left out simply to provide him with a 'rest' as he looks to get back to the form that saw him score 24 league goals last campaign.

"Higuain was on the bench because there are many games and I preferred to give him a rest," Allegri told Mediaset Premium, via Goal.

"He's an important player for us, there are moments when things work better at one time than another. There will be times when everyone gets time out, otherwise we won't be able to maintain our consistency.

"I preferred to leave him out, he has already scored two goals this season and will score many more. He just needs to rediscover – or perhaps he never lost it – the calm of not feeling the need to score at all costs.

"I thank Mandzukic for his performance. I'm sure he could happily play in midfield too, he's got physicality and technique, so can do a job anywhere."

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta, meanwhile, said prior to the game: "It is absolutely a technical decision, you can call it squad rotation, as the coach is aware of the capabilities of these players and chose this XI without Higuain.

"Last season Juventus had 57 competitive games, so there has to be some rotation. Higuain is not in ideal form right now, so it's only right that he is allowed to rest and recuperate, while others are given a chance."

The Bianconeri have not missed Higuain's goals, however, thanks largely to the prolific form of Paulo Dybala, who scored a brace against Torino to take his tally for the season to ten in just six league games.