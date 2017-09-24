Mauricio Pochettino Hails Goal Machine Harry Kane After Spurs' Vital Win Over West Ham

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his side's performance against the Hammers but singled out the importance of Harry Kane in getting the three points from a tough Premier League fixture.

The Argentine told Sky Sports: "I find it hard to find the words to describe him, I am in love like the fans are in love, like his teammates are in love."

"He is so humble, he keeps all the values that managers like me appreciate a lot. That is why I am in love with him for different reasons."

113 - Harry Kane now has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League London derbies (minimum 10 goals). Overtaken. https://t.co/r5smMoaS6L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

The former Southampton manager refused to blame Serge Aurier who had been sent off for two yellow cards and as a result put Tottenham under huge pressure for the final 20 minutes of the match. "I think the first yellow wasn't yellow. Then of course we are disappointed because he got the second, but that is football.





"When I was a player I made a lot of mistakes. But I am happy with him - he's only been working with us for 20 days so I am happy."

🗣️ Mauricio: "Sometimes it is good to win in that way. Fighting and suffering all together is an emotion that makes us all stronger." #COYS pic.twitter.com/gldGSIoo5B — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 23, 2017

The Spurs gaffer also highlighted the significance of the victory over London rivals West Ham: "It was a very tough game, and overall we deserved the win."





"If we analyse the game we were better. We played well, competing and fighting against a difficult team, in a derby. That game means more than three points."





Tottenham are now 4th in the Premier League, only behind the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino's next objective will be securing an away victory at Apoel this Tuesday in the Champions League.