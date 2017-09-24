Megan Rapinoe was one of nine players to stay in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's NWSL game between the Seattle Reign and FC Kansas City.

Along with Rapinoe, Seattle's Lauren Barnes, Diana Matheson, Elli Reed and Madalyn Schiffel also stayed in the locker room during the anthem, according to SB Nation. For Kansas City, Yael Averbuch, Sydney Leroux, Becky Sauerbrunn and Desiree Scott all stayed in the locker room while the anthem played.

A few missing starters on the field for the national anthem. Rapinoe, Leroux, Scott, Averbuch & Sauerbrunn. pic.twitter.com/LnBCBHFMpZ — Ride of theValkyries (@rovalks) September 25, 2017

Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem last year, becoming one of the first athletes in any sport to join Colin Kaepernick in his protest. Rapinoe has stopped kneeling however because the United States Soccer Federation made it a rule that any player associated with US Soccer must stand during the anthem.

Sauerbrunn is a captain on the US Women's National Team and Rapinoe, who has not kneeled this year, and Leroux are regulars for the USWNT.

Additionally, Averbuch was recently elected president of the NWSL Players Association.

Earlier on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL all stayed in the locker room during the anthem and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA left the court right before the national anthem, only to return after it was finished.