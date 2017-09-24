Soccer

Napoli Striker Arek Milik to Face MRI With Worries of Another Potential Long Term Injury

2 hours ago

Napoli forward Arek Milik will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the knee injury he sustained during the Light Blues' dramatic 3-2 win over SPAL 24 hours previously.

The 23-year-old came onto the field to replace midfielder Piotr Zielinski with 20 minutes to go with the game tightly poised at 1-1, but lasted just 19 of those after being forced off due to a knee issue.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

"Arek Milik came out today in the final minutes of Spal-Naples for a right knee injury", the medical report stated following the victory, as reported by Italian news outlet Gianluca Di Marzio.


"The attacker was immediately applied a blue ice pack on the sore. Tomorrow morning Milik will undergo MRI to assess the extent of the injury. "

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will be hopeful the damage sustained to his frontman is not as serious as that of last season's, where the Poland international was sidelined for five months after rupturing his cruciate ligament in October - resulting in the forward missing 21 games for the Serie A giants. 

