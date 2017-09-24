Pep Guardiola Raves About His Potent Strike Force After Man City Smash Crystal Palace 5-0

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quite the happy camper following his team's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Citizens, playing on their Etihad ground, hit 5 unanswered goals past a seemingly clueless Eagles side, who have now lost all six of their Premier League fixtures thus far.

FULL-TIME Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace



Raheem Sterling scored twice, while Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph fired one apiece#MCICRY pic.twitter.com/qEEEWVKNuX — Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2017

Leroy Sane proved to be the man of the moment, knocking in the opening goal for his team following some sublime skill; and he assisted two more, setting Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling up for strikes of their own.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Guardiola expressed pleasure at the way his team picked themselves up following their barren start.

"The first half we had problems as the ball must be moved and we didn't move it," he said.

"But the last 10-15 minutes of the half we got it. The second-half was much, much better. Sane's goal was so important. His first touch for the goal was brilliant. He runs in behind amazingly. Always the right tempo and moment."

The Spaniard, whose rotation policy has baffled just about everyone this season, explained his decision to leave Sane on the bench prior to Saturday's match, claiming that the German didn't have a good pre-season.

"He didn't arrive good," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss told reporters.

Leroy Sané's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:



5 shots

5 chances created

5 take-ons

3 crosses

2 assists

1 goal



Absolutely flying. 💨 pic.twitter.com/Dpo5R3dEwJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2017

"He didn't make a good preseason, he wasn't good in the first games of preseason. He didn't deserve to play.

"Now I have five strikers and all of them deserve to play. Gabriel is an amazing player, Bernardo Silva -- every time he plays he creates for himself a lot things.

"Raheem, Leroy, Sergio all of them are going to play, but I need them sharp and Leroy for the last five, six months, certainly the second part of last season, was so important for us."