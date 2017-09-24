PHOTO: Man Utd Wonderkid Has a Dig at EA Sports Regarding His FIFA 18 Likeness to Wilfried Bony

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has been left very unimpressed with the player who is supposed to be his representation in the upcoming FIFA 18 title.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While other players such as Michy Batshuayi and Benjamin Mendy are upset over their ratings, the 17-year-old forward is more concerned about his likeness - and to be fair, he does have a point.

Gomes is becoming quite the player at United, having come to the fore last season and making his debut on the last day of the campaign. However, he isn't satisfied with the way EA made him look in their new video game, and has pointed it out on Twitter.

"@EASPORTSFIFA Why do I look like Wilfried bony? Hahahahahaha__♂️__♂️ #fifa18," he tweeted recently.





Bony, meanwhile, moved back to Swansea City over the summer, and should be expecting to return to the form that prompted Manchester City to chase him a few seasons ago.

It will be interesting to see what he looks like in FIFA himself.