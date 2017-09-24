Rennes Starlet Says He Turned Down Chelsea & BVB This Summer Over Fears Regarding Playing Time

Rennes defender Joris Gnagnon has revealed he rejected the chance to join either Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund this summer for fear of not getting much game time.

The 20-year-old believed that, ultimately, a move so early in his career would hinder his personal development, and so he decided to remain with Rennes for another season at least.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

Gnagnon has emerged as one of French football's most exciting youngsters of late, and drew attention from Chelsea and Dortmund this summer after shining in Ligue 1.

He told FootMercato, as quoted by Goal: "It happened very quickly. Two years ago, I was in CFA [French amateur league]. I played my first season [at Rennes], then the second. I hear we're talking about Chelsea and many other clubs, for sure it's very flattering. I was happy.

FRANCK PENNANT/GettyImages

"It was really not easy to be honest [to ignore other clubs' interest]. After that, I had to look the truth in the face, that is, if I went to Chelsea right away, I was not sure I would be playing. You're going to Dortmund, you're not sure you're playing either. Whether I went to the right or left, I was not sure I was playing.

"I weighed up the pros and cons with my entourage and my agent and we thought that it was better to do one more season at Rennes. It was not easy but we had to make a choice."

Ivory Coast international Gnagnon will be aiming to kick on this season by continuining to perform to high standards.

