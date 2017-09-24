Roy Hodgson Prescribes 'Aspirin' for Struggling Crystal Palace Following Humbling Defeat to Man City

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted that his team are in dire need of help after yet another defeat.

The Eagles lost their sixth straight game of the season, leaving the Etihad low on confidence following a humbling 5-0 collapse courtesy of Manchester City.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former England manager took over from the quickly-axed Frank de Boer earlier this month, but hasn't been able to turn things around just yet. He acknowledges that there is a lot of work to do in order for that to happen, but also admits that he was fooled into believing that he could get a result against City in the first half of the match.

"We've got to accept that we have been given a headache and we have to try to find the aspirin," he said, via BBC.





"In the short term these defeats are staring us in the face as we are playing quality teams.

Roy Hodgson when he see's Palace have to face Man United & Chelsea in their next two fixtures: pic.twitter.com/FM2Styex08 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 23, 2017

"We know there is a lot of work to do with this group and they know that too.

"I knew when I came here I had a lot of work to do. I thought I was beginning to see the light at half-time, but the lights went out in the second half," said Hodgson.

"The goal before half-time was very damaging.

"At half-time to come in 1-0 down is a bit unfortunate. We'd played some good football.

"Two quick goals then and, when they get a few up, with their quality, passing and movement it becomes very difficult. We didn't defend anywhere near as well as we should."