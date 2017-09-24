Super Agents Trying to Woo Dele Alli by Promising Big Money Moves to Man Utd or Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli could be heading for the Wembley Stadium exit door as a number of agents have promised him moves to Manchester United or Real Madrid following the 21-year-old's decision to cut ties with long-time representatives Impact Sports Management, according to the Mirror.

The Spurs midfield maestro has reportedly been approached by a number of 'super agents' vying for the England international's signature, including Cristiano Ronaldo's communicator, Jorge Mendes, and the man who oversees Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola.

The extremely talented attacking outlet has been told by a number of affair handlers that they are the only ones who can orchestrate a transfer to either the Red Devils or Los Blancos, should the PFA Young Player of the Year 2017 winner decide to leave the North Londoners.





However, Tottenham have continuously stated that Alli is not for sale, and are in the midst of discussing a new deal for one of their key men.





The new contract will reportedly take the Milton Keynes youth academy graduate, who is believed to currently earn around £50,000-£60,000 per week, up into a similar wage bracket to that of fellow Wembley standouts Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, who receive around £100,000 per week.

Dele Alli has now been directly involved in 21 goals in 26 Premier League games in 2017.



14 goals ⚽️

7 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/hmD5EMyB5c — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2017

The Englishman seems to have continued his excellent run of form from last season so far this term, netting three times in seven appearances during all competitions, as well as providing two assists.