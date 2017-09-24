Swansea Boss Believes His Team Failed to Do Themselves Justice After They Slump to Third Home Defeat

Swansea manager Paul Clement has bemoaned his side's poor form at the Liberty Stadium this season after they suffered a defeat at the hands of Watford, courtesy of a last gasp winner from Brazilian midfielder Richarlison.

The Swans are yet to gain a point at home this season, with fans visibly frustrated with their team's performance after boos rang around the ground throughout the match.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to the Swansea website after the game, Clement said;“I was frustrated after the Newcastle game and I am frustrated again today.

“I know this team can play a lot better. At the moment we are not playing to our potential at home, and we have to find that very quickly.”

He went onto to admit that his managerial decisions costs his team in the early stages when Watford took a 13th minute lead.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"We played really poorly in the first half and I have to take responsibility for that because I chose the shape of the team," said the head coach.

"I chose the line-up and it proved to be incorrect and I think I did the right thing to make the changes at half-time in terms of the shape and personnel.

"We took the initiative, had a lot more control of the game and got back in it. There looked like there was only one team who would go on and win it at that point.

"But, in that position you must make sure you do not lose the game and when I look back at their two goals they are gifts.

"On reflection that was a 95-minute game we only played for 40 minutes. That is not good enough."

Both Clement and his players will be looking to bounce back when they travel to the London Stadium to face a struggling West Ham side. Both teams will be looking to take away three crucial points in what promises to be a cagey bottom half encounter.