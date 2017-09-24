VIDEO: Blink and You'll Miss it! Fredy Guarin Scores an Absolute Scorcher of a Free-Kick

There's just something sexy about it when someone rifles a shot from distance past a goalkeeper that goes in off the crossbar.

It looks and sounds incredible and 99% of the time these thunderbolts simply cannot be stopped - and that was certainly the case over in the Chinese Super League.

Former Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin, now of Shanghai Shenhua, is known for this kind of artistry, and he produced a moment of genius in a recent match against Guangzhou R&F.

Unfazed by the distance, the Colombian trotted up to the dead ball and unleashed an absolute piledriver that almost broke the crossbar.

Needless to say, the goalkeeper had absolute no chance - arguably, three stoppers wouldn't have kept it out. It was by far and away the pick of the bunch of the goals in the day, and Shanghai went on to claim a 3-1 victory thanks to a Giovanni Moreno double.

Guarin joined Shaghai for €11m in 2016 after a four-year stint at Inter where he played over 100 games for the Nerazzurri.

