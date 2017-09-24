Soccer

VIDEO: Blink and You'll Miss it! Fredy Guarin Scores an Absolute Scorcher of a Free-Kick

42 minutes ago

There's just something sexy about it when someone rifles a shot from distance past a goalkeeper that goes in off the crossbar.

It looks and sounds incredible and 99% of the time these thunderbolts simply cannot be stopped - and that was certainly the case over in the Chinese Super League.

Former Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin, now of Shanghai Shenhua, is known for this kind of artistry, and he produced a moment of genius in a recent match against Guangzhou R&F.

Unfazed by the distance, the Colombian trotted up to the dead ball and unleashed an absolute piledriver that almost broke the crossbar.

Needless to say, the goalkeeper had absolute no chance - arguably, three stoppers wouldn't have kept it out. It was by far and away the pick of the bunch of the goals in the day, and Shanghai went on to claim a 3-1 victory thanks to a Giovanni Moreno double.

Guarin joined Shaghai for €11m in 2016 after a four-year stint at Inter where he played over 100 games for the Nerazzurri.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters