Soccer

Watford Boss Marco Silva Delighted With His Team's Belief Throughout Their Victory Over Swansea

an hour ago

Richarlison's 90th minute winner ensured Watford completed their third straight away win of the season for the first time in their history, and their first win in South Wales since February 1983. 

In a tight, cagey encounter, Watford's perseverance in the dying minutes made sure the Hornets continued their impressive start to the season. The victory will come as a relief after a calamitous display last time out, as well as their elimination from the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City in midweek.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Marco Silva said, "I am really happy with the result. It's a third victory away and that's the first time in the history of our club.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"This is really important for us and it's a good reaction from the last match as well [6-0 loss to Man City].

"In the last minutes we scored and it shows to me our players never lose the focus and belief.

"Every time this is important, and we are lucky in this instance, but when you believe, anything can happen."

Silva went on to admit he is thrilled with Watford's spectacular start to the season, but insists there is still a long way to go.

"Everybody is together and we must continue this way. It's only the sixth league game but it's great to get important wins like today." 

Watford currently sit in sixth place after today's victory, and will look to continue their successful start to the season when they travel to the Hawthorns next week to face West Brom.

