7 of the Best Moments From a Goal-Packed Weekend of Premier League Action

There were a massive 27 goals from the nine Premier League matches over the weekend, with a few crackers providing plenty of entertainment for fans.

All the big clubs picked up wins, while Watford triumphed in Wales against Swansea, Brighton beat Newcastle and Burnley and Huddersfield played out a goalless draw.

From a round of great matches and impressive goals, here are our top moments.

Best Big Game Player

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The England international has been in scintillating form in recent weeks and his Premier League goal tally for this season is now up to four strikes.

Kane loves a London derby and West Ham were shown no mercy by the striker, who opened the scoring with a fine header before rolling in a straightforward tap in.

It doesn't matter what team Kane comes up against, he always seems to find the back of the net.

Best Goal

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

No doubt over this one. Philippe Coutinho's free-kick in the 3-2 win over Leicester was a masterful effort, struck with such ferocity and venom that Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was left clutching thin air.

The Brazilian also notched an assist earlier in the match, crossing for Mohamed Salah's header.

Best Square Up

Say what you will about Mark Noble, but the West Ham captain certainly doesn't lack heart.

The midfielder took issue with Moussa Sissoko after a heavy collision between the two, and this photo is just a delight.

Best Injury

Wayne Rooney obviously hasn't been through enough in recent weeks, so Simon Francis decided to land an elbow on the former Manchester United forward, busting him open good and proper.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

No action was taken at the time, despite the 31-year-old suffering a gruesome injury to his eye, and he was visibly upset with referee Martin Atkinson for failing to see the incident.

Best Statistic

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Crystal Palace are yet to score a Premier League goal this season. The Eagles face Manchester United and Chelsea in their next two matches.

Best Snide Stamp

MOTM Hemed with a stamp, seems like every time a #NUFC player gets assaulted no action is taken pic.twitter.com/MwgACVhtYh — Nathan Fox (@Foxy_005) September 24, 2017

Who knows what was going through Tomer Hemed's mind when he stamped on DeAndre Yedlin during Brighton's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

With the Seagulls scrapping towards victory on the south coast, the Israeli inexplicably landed a foot on the American right-back.

Had the naughty behaviour been seen by the officials, Hemed could have been sent off and risked his side picking up three points with his silly antics at the end of Sunday's solitary Premier League game.

It was a shame as this event overshadowed his stunning strike earlier in the game.

Best Zero to Hero Story

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

After their summer of big spending, nobody would have thought Everton's best player early in the season would be outcast striker Oumar Niasse.

Seemingly shunned by Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, the 27-year-old has become a cult hero almost overnight, scoring in the Carabao Cup win against Sunderland in midweek before sparing Everton's blushes against Bournemouth.

With a lack of pace or strength up front previously, Niasse provided an attacking outlet for Everton as a substitute and ultimately proved to be the match-winner.