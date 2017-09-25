Alan Pardew Reveals He Felt Very Sorry for Hammers Boss Slaven Bilic Following Defeat to Spurs

Former West Ham boss Alan Pardew has admitted he felt sorry for Slaven Bilic as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Bilic's West Ham went 3-0 down against Spurs on Saturday before an impressive resurgence saw them almost compete an unlikely comeback as they notched twice in the last half hour after Serge Aurier was given his marching orders.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hammers' winger Michail Antonio was forced into being substituted in the first half after sustaining an injury, with former West Ham boss, Alan Pardew feeling it was that moment that potentially prevented them from salvaging a point.





Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pardew said: “I had real sympathy for West Ham manager Slaven Bilic against Tottenham.

“He will have spent all week devising a plan to beat Spurs, putting the hours in with tactical work on the training ground, and having meetings with his staff and the players.

“He went with three at the back but what he really wanted was energy down the flanks, hoping that Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio would test the Spurs defence.

“And then what happens? Antonio gets injured after 28 minutes and Plan A goes out of the window.”

Following their fourth defeat of the season, West Ham remain in the relegation zone having managed to pick up only four points from a possible 18 so far this season.