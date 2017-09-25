APOEL vs Tottenham Preview: History, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Tottenham, fresh from their nervy 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday, travel to Cyprus for Tuesday's Champions League tie at APOEL.

Spurs started their European campaign with an impressive victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, but their opponents this time around present a very different challenge.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

APOEL are Cyprus' biggest and most successful team and will be looking to spring an upset against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Here's all you need to know as Tottenham look to make it two wins from two Champions League games this season.

History

The two sides have never played each other before, but Tottenham have taken on Cypriot opposition as recently as 2014, beating AEL Limassol in a Europa League play-off.

Limassol looked as though they could spring an upset in the first leg, taking the lead through Adrian Sardinero, but Roberto Soldado and Harry Kane netted to avoid potential embarrassment for the visitors.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Spurs won the second leg comfortably, with Kane, Paulinho and Andros Townsend all getting on the scoresheet.

APOEL took on Chelsea in the Champions League in 2009, earning a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge before losing narrowly at home to Nicolas Anelka's strike.

Key Battle

Boy Waterman vs Harry Kane

If APOEL are to get anything from this game, goalkeeper Boy Waterman will need to be at the peak of his powers when facing Tottenham star Harry Kane.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Kane, who scored twice in Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham, looked menacing against Dortmund and will certainly fancy his chances against the minnows.

Former Netherlands Under-21 international Waterman will have to repel all the strikes Kane takes at goal if his side are to avoid a heavy defeat.

Team News

Tottenham are in a spot of bother with suspensions, with Jan Vertonghen joining Dele Alli on the sidelines after his red card against Borussia Dortmund.

Mousa Dembele is a doubt with an ankle injury while Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela remain absent.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

APOEL will miss Zhivko Milanov, Lorenzo Ebecilio and Georgios Efrem due to injury, with manager Donis likely to field a similar team to the one that lost to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last time out.

Predicted APOEL XI: Waterman, Lago, Carlao, Rueda, Vouros, Aloneftis, Vinicius, Morais, Sallal, Camargo, Pote



Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Prediction

Tottenham should have enough to overcome APOEL on Tuesday night, even if they are missing the attacking influence of Dele Alli and the defensive stability of Jan Vertonghen.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

That being said, don't be surprised if APOEL can upset the growing relationship between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez with a goal.

However, with Harry Kane in superb form and Christian Eriksen running the show, Spurs will come through the potentially tricky tie and continue their perfect Champions League record so far this season.

Prediction: APOEL 1-2 Tottenham