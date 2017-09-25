Soccer

Arsenal Could Hand Germany Star Leon Goretzka Big Contract Offer to Lure Him Away From Germany

an hour ago

One of Schalke 04 and Germany's brightest talents, Leon Goretzka, will be out of contract this summer and Arsenal look determined to compete for the 22-year-old's signature.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are set to offer the Germany starlet a massive contract in an attempt to entice him to join the Gunners.

However, Arsenal will face an uphill battle in bringing Goretzka to the Emirates, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as well as the Premier League's usual suspects Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in signing the midfielder.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The report claims that should the Schalke man prefer a move away from his native Germany, Arsenal may well stand a good chance of securing a deal for Goretzka, and the Gunners could be willing to spend big on his wages.

Goretzka signed for Schalke in 2013 from VfL Bochum and has since gone on to make 125 appearances for Die Knappen, scoring 16 goals and notching 13 assists - hurting teams with his strong driving force, endurance and passing range from the midfield.

Should Goretzka choose to see out his contract at Schalke and move to Arsenal, he will join a contingent of German Gunners such as Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker, as well as former Schalke teammate Sead Kolasinac.

