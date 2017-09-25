Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Arsenal will host West Bromwich Albion on Monday at Emirates Stadium in London.

In their last Premier League game, the Gunners drew Chelsea 0–0 at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal beat Doncaster 1–0 in the Carabao Cup midweek.

West Brom drew West Ham 0–0 in their last Premier League game and lost to Manchester City 2–1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

See how to watch Monday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

