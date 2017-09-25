Aston Villa Midfielder Conor Hourihane Aiming High After Deadly Nottingham Forest Double

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has told the Birmingham Mail that he and his teammates should be aiming high in the Championship for the rest of the season.

The Irishman scored both goals, including a brilliant free-kick as Villa ensured their recent unbeaten run was extended to six games with Saturday's 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest, and Hourihane has been one of Villa's stand out players in that run having scored five goals now this season, making him the joint top scorer in the division.

Hourihane believes he can continue his rich vain of form in front of goal, and even thinks he should have more, claiming: "To have five this early in the season is good." He then went on to say "But I feel I could probably have had a couple more if I am being hard on myself but five for now is not bad."

Villa's good run of form has seen them go from the bottom three to ninth, just two points outside the play-offs as they bid to return to the Premier League following their disastrous relegation in 2016.

They could only manage a thirteenth placed finish last season under manager Steve Bruce, but the in-form Irish midfielder believes the team are good enough to push on and challenge the top six. He added: "We are going into every game to win. Burton away will be tough. They have a good record at home."

Villa take on Burton Albion on Tuesday, before hosting bottom side Bolton and then face a trip to Wolves in what is likely to be a hotly contested Midlands derby.