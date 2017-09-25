Bayern Munich Call-Up Retired Goalkeeper Tom Starke to Join Their Champions League Squad

Winter is coming, and Bayern Munich need a deputy for the injured Manuel Neuer, out until the new year.

Step forward Tom Starke, who officially announced his retirement at the end of last season but has now been called in to the club's Champions League squad.

Neuer is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering a third foot fracture in six months and undergoing surgery.

OFFICIAL: Tom Starke has come out of retirement to replace the injured Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich's Champions League squad. pic.twitter.com/peSwxYtsR6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 25, 2017

"I spoke with him just now -- he's doing fine and the operation went well," coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week, quoted by ESPN.

"He'll come back in January, he needs some rest and after that we will prepare him for the second half of the season.

"We made the decision together with the player, the training staff and the doctors. We wanted to take our time and be careful -- we thought he was ready."

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Starke was appointed as academy goalkeeping coordinator last month, but featured during Bayern's summer tour of China and Singapore.



"Tom is back with us because we worked with him last year and he did well," Ancelotti said. "He's our third choice goalkeeper, and the second choice is Christian Fruchtl. Tom is very professional, and he will return to the academy when Manu comes back."

Sven Ulreich started in goal for Bayern in Friday's 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Wolfsburg, and his mistake allowed Maximilian Arnold's free-kick to put the visitors back in the game in the second half.