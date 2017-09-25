Soccer

Brighton Star Runs Risk of 3 Match Ban After Appearing to Stamp on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin

34 minutes ago

Brighton's Tomer Hemed is running the risk of a three match ban after appearing to stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin in his side's 1-0 victory over the Magpies.

It was Hemed who clinched the win for Brighton with the only goal of the game, scoring his second of the season for the newly promoted side.

However, the Seagulls' only fit striker may be forced to spend some time away from the first team after his actions during Sunday's match. The forward seemed to purposely stamp on his opponent after an altercation between the two, but the victim doesn't seem to be too fussed by it:

“I felt something on my calf. I didn’t see anything. Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out.” Newcastle's Yedlin said after the match, via the Mirror.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, Hemed maintains that his actions were an accident, before publicly apologising to the defender:

“It was by accident,” he said. “Before I just told him that if he cannot jump for the ball why did he push me? You can try to take the ball but don’t push me.

“After that it was an accident. I didn’t try to do anything. If I hurt him then I’m sorry."

The FA now await referee Andre Marriner's match report before they decide to take any action against Hemed. Marriner appeared to not see the stamp during the match, but after social media blew up as a result of Hemed's 'misplaced' foot, a review is very likely to follow.

