Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Biggest Difference Between Bayern & PSG Ahead of Champions League Clash

23 minutes ago

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the biggest difference between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with his former club.

The Italian coach will take his side to Paris for a crucial game in Group B, with both sides looking to take a step towards finishing top of the standings.

And ahead of the heavyweight clash, Ancelotti has spoken of the disparity between the two clubs, as well as revealing what struck him upon his arrival at Bayern.

"With Neymar and Mbappé, Paris is looking for an identity," Ancelotti told Le Figaro. "In Bayern, it's clear. For years, the line has been drawn, the identity is clear, which is not yet the case of the PSG. 

"But Paris is already at the level of the best. When you buy players at this price and this level, you have to have time and they have to enter the mindset of the team. That is their challenge."

Ancelotti also praised the hierarchy at Munich and claimed that his only problems are one the pitch.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"The fact that here you have two presidents who have been players and who understand football, so the problems of everyday life in the locker room," he added. "A president who has been on the ground knows what is going on and understands the different reactions."


The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager also spoke highly of the city of Munich, but revealed the one thing with which he still struggles.

"Munich is a beautiful city, people respect you, you can go to the cinema, to the restaurant without being disturbed. 

"My only difficulty is language. I take classes three times a week with a teacher, but the grammar is complicated so I have more trouble than with French or English."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters