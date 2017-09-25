David Wagner Reveals Huddersfield's Secret to Their Incredible Start to the Premier League

Tom Ince is the sole member of Huddersfield's squad that has had a sniff of Premier League experience, and that is no coincidence for the newly-promoted side, whose manager has received early acclaim this season.

The Terriers Boss David Wagner has revealed to the Yorkshire Post that their summer transfer policy was certainly driven in this direction: "Everybody in England is speaking about experience and how important it is. Oh, we have no experience!

#DavidWagner Premier league coach of the month. 👏👏 — Abel K. John (@John_Kayit) September 8, 2017

"I look at the flipside of the coin. Inexperience helps you. You are fearless, everything is exciting.

"This was exactly what our decision was. We said, let's take the fearless, very exciting players with no experience but hungry and greedy for what is in front of them."

The boys in blue and white are certainly proving their manager right with a very convincing start to the season, picking up nine points in their first six games following Saturday's goalless draw in their visit to Burnley.

Whilst there wasn't too much to shout about during this weekend's game, it speaks highly for Huddersfield's defensive capabilities thus far in the top flight, as they attained their fourth clean sheet this season.

Hard fought point against a good @BurnleyOfficial side. Our 12th man 🙌🏻🙌🏻⚪️🔵. I have to say Schindler immense AGAIN!!! — Dean Whitehead (@442Dean) September 23, 2017

Defensive general Christopher Schindler has been attributed to much of this success by teammates, including Chris Lowe when he too spoke to the Mail: "I knew his name and I knew he played at 1860 Munich, but that's it.





"He had played twice in teams relegated from the second to the third division, so he didn't have the best time in Germany. But since joining us he's been amazing.

"I think he's maybe a bit surprised how well he's played in the first six games. He is at the minute our outstanding player. He's like a rock in defence."

The Huddersfield collective will hope for continued success moving forward, but for now, David Wagner's unorthodox philosophy is paying off.