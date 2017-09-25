De Bruyne Reveals He Is Part of Five-Man 'Council' at Man City & Hints at Captaincy Ambitions

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he is relishing his new role and responsibility within Pep Guardiola's team, while also hinting that he would be happy to take the captain's armband should the opportunity arise in the future.

The Belgian star has enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2017/18 season. With three assists in six games for City, the Belgian playmaker has become the hub of the team in Guardiola's free scoring side, and he has admitted that his new seniority and responsibility sits well him.

“I'm on the right track and I’m one of the leaders of the team,” De Bruyne told Goal. “I know I'm one of the five on the players council.

“For me, it was also nice to be seen as one of the more adult in the group. That's fun. That does not often happen. I'm the youngest of the five. We shall see [about the captaincy].

“I am very happy at City. Everything is going well for me. I have no reason to go anywhere else. The project City have is superb, so it's best for me.”

The former Chelsea man also hinted that a new contract could be on the horizon, but that he is not bothered if it doesn't happen immediately.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“There has not really been a conversation," De Bruyne added regarding a new deal.

“We both waited until the transfer window was over. They have spoken with [agent] Patrick (de Koster) in the summer: and said give us time to make the transfers and we speak after the summer.

“That will soon happen, I think. I'm not thinking it has to happen fast.

"I have a four-year contract. Whether I'm four, five or six years under contract, that does not change much, but it’s nice the club have so much confidence in me.”