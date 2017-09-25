Soccer

Doctor Claims Paul Pogba Could Need Surgery That Will Extend 6-Week Injury Layoff

34 minutes ago

Paul Pogba could be set for a longer spell on the sidelines that first expected, after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury during Manchester United's Champions League clash with FC Basel earlier this month.

According to Doctor Sakari Orava, who is monitoring Pogba's injury, the French international could yet have to undergo surgery to help him towards the quickest possible recovery. The Finnish surgeon also compared Pogba's injury to the recent thigh damage sustained by Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé, as reported in L'Equipe.

Italian news outlet Tuttosport also backed up the claim made by L'Equipe, stating that Pogba is likely to have to undergo surgery.

"[Pogba’s] injury is somewhat different from that of [Ousmane] Dembélé," Orava claimed. "[Dembélé's injury] can be cured without surgery and a decision will be made next week [on Pogba]."

Pogba has already missed Premier League matches against Everton and Southampton since sustaining his injury, as well as a league cup clash with Burton Albion.


The Red Devils now prepare for a trip to Russia on Wednesday, facing CSKA Moscow at the VEB Arena on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

United then host Crystal Palace in the Premier League before the international break, with a trip to Anfield on the horizon for when players return from their national team duties.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters