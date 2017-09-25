Doctor Claims Paul Pogba Could Need Surgery That Will Extend 6-Week Injury Layoff

Paul Pogba could be set for a longer spell on the sidelines that first expected, after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury during Manchester United's Champions League clash with FC Basel earlier this month.

According to Doctor Sakari Orava, who is monitoring Pogba's injury, the French international could yet have to undergo surgery to help him towards the quickest possible recovery. The Finnish surgeon also compared Pogba's injury to the recent thigh damage sustained by Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé, as reported in L'Equipe.

Italian news outlet Tuttosport also backed up the claim made by L'Equipe, stating that Pogba is likely to have to undergo surgery.

Tuttosport - Lesione al bicipite femorale, #Pogba rischia di finire sotto i ferri per l'infortunio patito con il Manchester United pic.twitter.com/I1SeKsPW1x — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) September 25, 2017

"[Pogba’s] injury is somewhat different from that of [Ousmane] Dembélé," Orava claimed. "[Dembélé's injury] can be cured without surgery and a decision will be made next week [on Pogba]."

Pogba has already missed Premier League matches against Everton and Southampton since sustaining his injury, as well as a league cup clash with Burton Albion.





The Red Devils now prepare for a trip to Russia on Wednesday, facing CSKA Moscow at the VEB Arena on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

United then host Crystal Palace in the Premier League before the international break, with a trip to Anfield on the horizon for when players return from their national team duties.