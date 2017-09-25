Incredible Stat Proves Just How Influential Brighton Forward Tomer Hemed Is at the Amex Stadium

Tomer Hemed scored the winner in Brighton's 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon at the Amez stadium, continuing his remarkable form on home soil.

The Israel international scored his second goal of the season this weekend as he secured a valuable three points for the Seagulls, and the bods over at Opta brought to light his dramatic influence in Brighton's home games.

20 - Tomer Hemed has had a hand in 20 goals in his last 23 league starts at the Amex Stadium for Brighton (15 goals, five assists). Source. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2017

The 30-year-old former Mallorca striker has made 20 goal contributions in his last 23 league starts for Brighton at their home ground.

Indeed, both of his goals and his single assist this term have all come whilst playing in front of the Brighton home crowd, and the striker has thrived at the Amex since his arrival in 2014.

Sunday was no different, and the club may be relying on him to play a crucial role this season. However, Hemed may have landed himself in hot water after appearing to stamp on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin during the match.

Social media erupted in the aftermath of the stamp (which doesn't look to have too much malice involved), and as a result, the FA are expected to investigate the matter once referee Andre Marriner submits his match report.

Hemed himself, denies any intention to stamp on Yedlin, before going on to publicly apologise to the American:

“It was by accident,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror. “Before I just told him that if he cannot jump for the ball why did he push me? You can try to take the ball but don’t push me.

“After that it was an accident. I didn’t try to do anything. If I hurt him then I’m sorry."