Inter Milan Boss Spalletti States His Side Must Emulate Past Scudetto Winners to Achieve Success

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has stated that his side need emulate the mentality of those who have lifted the Scudetto in the past if they are to achieve their aims this season, following the Black and Blues' 1-0 win over a dogged Genoa at San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

The 58-year-old saw defender Danilo D'Ambrosio net the only goal of the game inside the final five minutes, which was enough to secure all three points for the third-place Serie A outfit.

The 29-year-old full-back's header from second-half substitute Joao Mario's corner sparked relief inside the 80,000 capacity stadium; however, even though the Cherished One's possess great strength and presence in the air, it was the first time the Lombardy side had really tested the Red and Blues' aerial resolve - something that Spalletti is keen to address.





“Genoa did well and they tried to make us win via a set-piece”, the Italian manager told the club's official website following the final whistle.

“We have a physical squad who are good at heading, therefore we must also consider set-pieces as an important option for us, one of our qualities. Today we won the match thanks to a situation like this."

Inter struggled to break down their well organised opponents for the most part, and Spalletti believes his team did not show the creative flair or composure that had been witnessed in the Black and Blues' opening four Serie A victories this season.

“We passed the ball around too slowly but the lads played as a team," the Certaldo-born man said.

"They shown the right intentions and played in an ordered manner. They closed us down well and had players running at us, therefore we did well not to give hardly anything away.

"Obviously we should have done something more when playing in and around area, using more creativity and inventiveness. We must be more unpredictable when in possession, creating space and pushing forwards.”

The win sees Inter keep pace with current league leaders Napoli and Juventus, and in order for the Milan side to achieve their goals this season Spalletti knows his squad must emulate the togetherness, mental strength and winning mentality that other Scudetto-lifters have shown in the past.

“We are Inter and for this reason we must be looking to surpass our limits,” the former midfielder concluded.

“The crowd are helping us. They want us to do well and we are doing our utmost to try and repay their faith.

"We must create a mentality and spirit that helps us think we can do it. Demonstrating the same attitude that was shown by teams who’ve enjoyed success in years gone by.”