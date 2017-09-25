Soccer

Jan Vertonghen Hails Teammate as One of the World's Best Playmakers After Downing Hammers

an hour ago

Jan Vertonghen has hailed his long-time teammate Christian Eriksen as one of the world's best playmakers after the Dane scored again in Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham at the weekend. 

Eriksen has begun the season in fine form, already registering two goals and three assists in the league, and Vertonghen praised his development in the last two seasons under Mauricio Pochettino. 

Asked in the lead-up to Spurs' Champions League group stage match with APOEL whether he believes the 25-year-old should be considered among the world's best in his position, he said: “I believe so, yeah. I think Christian has made unbelievable progress.

"I've known him for many years and he's always been a great talent, a great player but in the last two seasons he's made great progress. Everyone always said that you have to be the best playmaker in the world with his quality and I think definitely the last years have been big, big steps forward.

"He's scoring goals and giving assists and even when he drops a line, what he did for us in a couple of games, he does very well. Christian, especially in the last two seasons, has been enormous."

Vertonghen will miss Tuesday night's game through suspension after picking up two bookings against Dortmund two weeks ago, with Eric Dier and 19-year old summer signing Juan Foyth set to battle it out to replace him. 

"It's a shame," Vertonghen said. "I don't think I deserved that red card, but if not I'm on a yellow card and I can miss any other game with another yellow. I've got confidence in the team. I'm suspended now but it's only one game."

