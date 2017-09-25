Jose Mourinho Likely to Escape Further FA Punishment After Southampton Sending-Off

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to face further FA action after being sent to the stands late on in Manchester United's narrow win over Southampton on Saturday, with officials happy that the controversial manager did not act abusively to any member of the matchday refereeing team.

Referee Craig Pawson sent Mourinho off at St Mary's when he was alerted by fourth official Mike Jones to the fact that the United boss had stepped onto the pitch - also appearing to accidentally collide with Jones.

My favourite picture of the year. pic.twitter.com/d3EabvclPp — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 23, 2017

MailOnline Sport report that Mourinho was not abusive to the officials and did not confront them after the game, leaving him likely to escape without further punishment unless Pawson produces an unexpectedly harsh criticism of his conduct in his post-match report.

Club legend Bryan Robson later hit out at the decision to send Mourinho to the stands, saying: “When I saw it [Mourinho's sending off], I thought it was an absolute joke. I'll be amazed if he gets a ban or a fine for that. I think the officials went way overboard by sending him to the stand. I don't know what the officials are thinking about.





“Throughout the last year or so, I've seen managers like Klopp and Conte run about like lunatics, out of their box, down the side of the pitch and not a thing has been made of it - it's called passion for the team. But because Mourinho stepped just over the touchline, they sent him to the stands."

United's next Premier League game sees them host Crystal Palace at the weekend after a midweek trip to Moscow to face CSKA, before players head off for the second international break of the season.