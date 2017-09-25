Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk Match Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester City welcome Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad for the Premier League side's first home game of the European season.

Manchester City currently sit on top of group F after a 4-0 victory away at Feyenoord. However, Shakhtar are currently level on points following their shock 2-1 with against Napoli, which makes for a mouth-watering clash on the big stage.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Recent Form

Manchester City

City head into the Champions League tie in unstoppable form. The have won seven of their eight matches this season - drawing 1-1 with Everton earlier in the year.

Their strike force is world class and and they have goals in abundance - even coming from the bench. Winger Raheem Sterling has found some form in front of goal scoring a brace in his last outing against Crystal Palace and Sergio Aguero bagging a hat-trick away at Watford.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar are also full of confidence, like City, they have won seven of their last eight games - drawing 0-0 away against Chornomorets Odesa in the Ukrainian Premier League.

They currently sit two points clear of Dynamo Kiev at the top of the Ukrainian top-flight with their main attacking threat Facundo Ferreyra scoring five goals already this season.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Team News

Manchester City

Ederson will start in goal after courageously returning to action following the facial injury he picked up in the Premier League against Liverpool.

The defence could be forced into a shake-up with Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy undergoing late fitness tests and also Ilkay Gundogan could miss the clash with his eligibility dependent on his test results.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar will be able to field a fairly strong side against Manchester City. However, Maksym Malyshev, Serhiy Kryvtsov and also star man Darijo Srna will miss the action due to injury.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Prediction

Manchester City will undoubtedly enter the game as bookies favourites, but they shouldn't underestimate Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian side have only won one of their last six games in England, but will be travelling high in confidence - having won eight of their last ten away games - winning the last five.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

However, City are unbeaten in their last ten home games in the Champions League - winning seven points at the Etihad in the competition's group stage last season.

Manchester City have competed in the competition for the past six years running and have progressed from the group stage in each of the last four years.

Guardiola's men will have too much talent on the field for Shakhtar to handle and their attacking threat will surely continue scoring goals.

Predicted scoreline: Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk