Milan CEO Rips Into His Team by Doubting Their Spirit & Asking How They Can Lose to 'Weaker Teams'
Italian giants AC Milan were victims to their second defeat of the season at the hands of Sampdoria, much to the dismay of CEO Marco Fassone.
Following Milan’s 2-0 loss away from home, Fassone launched a scathing report of the Serie A big-spenders, claiming his side should not be losing to “weaker teams”.
Vincenzo Montella’s men were led to their second defeat of the season thanks to goals from Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez, in the aftermath of their humbling 4-1 defeat to the impressive Lazio earlier in the month.
In light of Milan’s expensive summer transfer window, seeing a dramatic change in personnel within their ranks following the arrivals of big-names such as Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez, Fassone has conceded that he had expected much more from his new-look side, who now find themselves six points behind title-rivals Juventus and Napoli.
Reported by FourFourTwo, Fassone stated: "Confidence does not come from one day to the next, but from results. There should have been confidence but we didn't see it on the pitch. I hope it comes soon.
"I don't know whether it's a question of playing against a good team. I don't think Samp are of our level, [Marco] Giampaolo has done very well.
"I congratulate him, but Milan are stronger than Samp and need to approach the match in a different way.
"We've had some alarm bells. We are angry and I have come to talk because these defeats should not be considered as routine. Milan should not lose against opponents considered weaker than ourselves."
Fassone went on to say that Milan boss Montella and head-coach Massimiliano Mirabelli will have to “review the tactics and technical aspects of the team”, going on to question the team-spirit of this AC Milan side.
“From my point of view, as an outsider, the thing that I disliked the most was the team spirit shown by AC Milan during the first 60 minutes of the game.
"This is not AC Milan's spirit. There is a simple solution to this: we need to face each other and understand together that we are AC Milan, that we are wearing an important jersey."